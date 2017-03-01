Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 1:50 pm

Moonlight's Barry Jenkins & La La Land's Damien Chazelle Weigh In on Best Picture Mess Up

Moonlight's Barry Jenkins & La La Land's Damien Chazelle Weigh In on Best Picture Mess Up

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, both Oscar winners, take the cover of Variety‘s new issue.

Here’s what they shared about the now-infamous La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture mix-up:

Barry, on the major fail: “It’s messy, but it’s kind of gorgeous…You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There’s a picture with me hugging Jordan (Horowitz, a producer of “La La Land”) and Adele (Romanski, producer of ‘Moonlight’) has her arm on his shoulder. That’s what the moment was.”

Damien, on the mess up: “Everything looked so energized, I, at first thought there was some kind of prank going on.”

For more from the two directors, visit Variety.com.
Credit: Gavin Bond for Variety
