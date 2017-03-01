Moonlight's Barry Jenkins & La La Land's Damien Chazelle Weigh In on Best Picture Mess Up

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, both Oscar winners, take the cover of Variety‘s new issue.

Here’s what they shared about the now-infamous La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture mix-up:

Barry, on the major fail: “It’s messy, but it’s kind of gorgeous…You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There’s a picture with me hugging Jordan (Horowitz, a producer of “La La Land”) and Adele (Romanski, producer of ‘Moonlight’) has her arm on his shoulder. That’s what the moment was.”

Damien, on the mess up: “Everything looked so energized, I, at first thought there was some kind of prank going on.”

