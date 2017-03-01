Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 1:46 pm

Nick Jonas & Emma Roberts Arrive in Paris For Fashion Week

Nick Jonas & Emma Roberts Arrive in Paris For Fashion Week

Nick Jonas is ready to check out the Paris fashion scene!

The 24-year-old entertainer, who recently launched his own shoe line, was spotted arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

That same day, Emma Roberts and a gal pal were also spotted making their way through the Parisian airport.

Both Nick and Emma are in the City of Lights to attend events for Paris Fashion Week!

While we don’t know what shows they will be attending, some major designers like Balmain are showing off their collections this week.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 01
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 02
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 03
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 04
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 05
nick jonas emma roberts arrive paris fashion week 06

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here