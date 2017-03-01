Nick Jonas & Emma Roberts Arrive in Paris For Fashion Week

Nick Jonas is ready to check out the Paris fashion scene!

The 24-year-old entertainer, who recently launched his own shoe line, was spotted arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

That same day, Emma Roberts and a gal pal were also spotted making their way through the Parisian airport.

Both Nick and Emma are in the City of Lights to attend events for Paris Fashion Week!

While we don’t know what shows they will be attending, some major designers like Balmain are showing off their collections this week.