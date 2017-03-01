Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 7:38 pm

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Style at 'H&M' Paris Fashion Week Show

Nicki Minaj stands out in a bright, pink jacket as she sits front row at the H&M fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old rapper showed off her curves in a silver belt wrapped around a black dress while rocking knee-high silver boots.

Also spotted looking stylish at the H&M show were The Atomics siblings – Lucky Blue Smith and his sisters Pyper America, Starlie, and Daisy.

Earlier this week, Nicki showed off her killer bikini body as she filmed a new music video with Future in Miami.
Photos: Getty
Daisy Clementine Smith, Lucky Blue Smith, Nicki Minaj, Pyper America Smith, Starlie Smith

