Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Style at 'H&M' Paris Fashion Week Show

Nicki Minaj stands out in a bright, pink jacket as she sits front row at the H&M fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (March 1) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old rapper showed off her curves in a silver belt wrapped around a black dress while rocking knee-high silver boots.

Also spotted looking stylish at the H&M show were The Atomics siblings – Lucky Blue Smith and his sisters Pyper America, Starlie, and Daisy.

Earlier this week, Nicki showed off her killer bikini body as she filmed a new music video with Future in Miami.