'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Alicia Keys Does Perfect Adele, Gwen Stefani Impressions - Watch Now!

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 4:23 pm

Oscars Cuts Ties With PwC Accountants Involved in Best Picture Mistake

The Academy will not be welcoming the PwC accountants involved in the Best Picture mistake at next year’s Oscars ceremony.

Accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz will not be working on the show, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced on Wednesday (March 1).

Both Brian and Martha had worked the show and been tasked with safeguarding the results for several years.

According to TMZ, the duo will kept their day jobs at the accounting firm.

Cheryl also told The Associated Press that the Academy’s relationship with PwC, which has been responsible for tallying and revealing Oscar winners for 83 years, remains under review.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

  • surreal

    That’s unfair, she did nothing wrong, he was the idiot who was busy tweeting instead of doing his job.

  • j b

    I am sure that the one that screw up has already been fired.

  • Mar

    I’m torn between “it was just an accident and everyone fucks up at their job once in a while” and “but their only job was to give them the correct envelope.” Either way, this is the least important thing in the world and everyone is acting way too superior and overly dramatic about it. It’s live TV… shit like this happens all the time. You laugh about and move on.

  • Kat

    PWC does that ? Wow, I had no idea ! Its a great firm. I’m kind of mad at them for not hiring me as a slave/intern. But that was nothing, it wasn’t that serious.

  • Danae

    He was busy tweeting a pic of Emma Stone backstage while Warren Beatty was on stage with a wrong envelope. So serious or not in comparison to all of the cruelty in the world, HE HAD ONE JOB. If he cannot handle being around celebrities and being a professional at the same time, he shouldn’t work there.

