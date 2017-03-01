Oscars Cuts Ties With PwC Accountants Involved in Best Picture Mistake

The Academy will not be welcoming the PwC accountants involved in the Best Picture mistake at next year’s Oscars ceremony.

Accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz will not be working on the show, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced on Wednesday (March 1).

Both Brian and Martha had worked the show and been tasked with safeguarding the results for several years.

According to TMZ, the duo will kept their day jobs at the accounting firm.

Cheryl also told The Associated Press that the Academy’s relationship with PwC, which has been responsible for tallying and revealing Oscar winners for 83 years, remains under review.