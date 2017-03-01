Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Teases Sexy Jamie & Claire Scenes

Caitriona Balfe is opening up about the upcoming third season of Outlander.

The 37-year-old actress specifically talked about the romance between her and Sam Heughan‘s characters and the 20-year time jump.

“I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless,” Caitriona told Vulture. “It was an interesting challenge to play older. That was the fun part about this season: to sort of take that and try to see what 20 years of life does to a person.”

Caitriona added, “In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Outlander will return this fall.