Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 8:23 pm

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Teases Sexy Jamie & Claire Scenes

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Teases Sexy Jamie & Claire Scenes

Caitriona Balfe is opening up about the upcoming third season of Outlander.

The 37-year-old actress specifically talked about the romance between her and Sam Heughan‘s characters and the 20-year time jump.

“I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless,” Caitriona told Vulture. “It was an interesting challenge to play older. That was the fun part about this season: to sort of take that and try to see what 20 years of life does to a person.”

Caitriona added, “In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Outlander will return this fall.
Just Jared on Facebook
caitriona balfe jamie claire sex outlander 01
caitriona balfe jamie claire sex outlander 02
caitriona balfe jamie claire sex outlander 03
caitriona balfe jamie claire sex outlander 04
caitriona balfe jamie claire sex outlander 05

Photos: Starz
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here