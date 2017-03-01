Prince William Casually Pitches A Tent While Blind-Folded

Prince William is seemingly a really good camper!

The 34-year-old royal participated in a leadership skills challenge with children as he launched the new Prince William Award with SkillForce at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School on Wednesday (March 1) in Abergavenny, Wales.

William wore a blindfold alongside the kids as they successfully pitched a tent together.

He also greeted everyone and helped constructe some things with sticks and marshmallows.

