Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 7:56 pm

Prince William Casually Pitches A Tent While Blind-Folded

Prince William is seemingly a really good camper!

The 34-year-old royal participated in a leadership skills challenge with children as he launched the new Prince William Award with SkillForce at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School on Wednesday (March 1) in Abergavenny, Wales.

William wore a blindfold alongside the kids as they successfully pitched a tent together.

He also greeted everyone and helped constructe some things with sticks and marshmallows.

prince william pitches tent blindfold 01
prince william pitches tent blindfold 02
prince william pitches tent blindfold 03
prince william pitches tent blindfold 04
prince william pitches tent blindfold 05
prince william pitches tent blindfold 06
prince william pitches tent blindfold 07
prince william pitches tent blindfold 08
prince william pitches tent blindfold 09
prince william pitches tent blindfold 10
prince william pitches tent blindfold 11
prince william pitches tent blindfold 12
prince william pitches tent blindfold 13
prince william pitches tent blindfold 14
prince william pitches tent blindfold 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince William

