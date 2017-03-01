'Princess Diaries 3' Update: 'There's Talk About It'

Last year, there was talk of Princess Diaries 3 happening with the original cast (Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews) returning under the helm of original director Garry Marshall.

Garry tragically passed away back in July.

Now, months later, Julie is giving an update on the project.

“There’s talk about it. And [Anne]’s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it,” Julie told BuzzFeed.

“I think we might do it in honor of him. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to…,” Julie said on honoring the late director.

Julie did also add that it is very early, and since movies take a long time to make, it won’t be happening soon.