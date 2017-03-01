Ricki Lake Remembers Ex Husband Christian Evans After His Tragic Suicide

Ricki Lake is opening up about the death of her ex husband Christian Evans after he committed suicide in February. It was not public knowledge that Christian had committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound before this interview.

Christian struggled with bipolar disorder and she told People that she wants to help others who are struggling. “I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible. Christian didn’t want to be labeled as bipolar, but he admitted he was in the note he left. That was him finally owning it. That was him giving me permission to tell his story.”

“We never fought, we never had an argument. He showed up for my kids,” Ricki said of her two sons, Milo, 19, and Owen, 15, from a previous relationship. “He was this quiet force that was just all about love and goodness and wanting to help people.”

“I didn’t know what the hell hit me, because I didn’t know what it looked like, so I didn’t see it coming,” Ricki said of his bipolar disorder. “For me, someone who has lived with him for four years and seen how hard it was for him to get out of bed and be excited for things, I saw him starting to be happy. It presented initially as him being motivated.” Ricki continued, “It was horrific. He just wasn’t the person I had been with for four years.”

“I am going to try my best to honor him by living a full and happy life,” she added. “I don’t know what’s in store for me, but I’m an optimist….I never stopped loving that man. I’m so lucky I got these beautiful years with him.”

Our continued thoughts are with Christian‘s loved ones.