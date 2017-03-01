Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 2:33 pm

The Beast Invites Belle to Dinner in New 'Beauty & the Beast' Clip - Watch Now!

The Beast Invites Belle to Dinner in New 'Beauty & the Beast' Clip - Watch Now!

Beauty and the Beast just released a hilarious new clip from the highly anticipated film!

In the scene, the Beast (Dan Stevens) attempts to invite Belle (Emma Watson) to dinner but things don’t go according to plan.

While Belle is in her room plotting her escape, the Beast’s servants try to help him practice asking Belle to join him in a more inviting manner.

Mrs. Potts, Lumière, Cogsworth, and Plumette encourage the Beast to be more friendly and even flash a smile, but it doesn’t seem like he really understands.

Watch the entire clip below…


Beauty and the Beast Clip
