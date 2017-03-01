Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017

The First Poster For ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' Remake Debuts!

Check out the first poster for ABC’s upcoming Dirty Dancing remake!

Star Abigail Breslin and Cole Prattes star on the first artwork for the musical event, which is a remake of the 1987 movie — and the poster is eerily similar to the original.

Dirty Dancing centers on Frances “Baby” Houseman (Breslin), who, while vacationing with her family in the Catskills Mountains, falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor Johnny Castle (Prattes).

Debra Messing, Shane Harper and Sarah Hyland also star in the flick, set to debut on May 24th on ABC.
