The Weeknd Teams Up With H&M For New Spring Collection!

Now that The Weeknd has already conquered the music world he’s setting his sights on the world of fashion!

The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with H&M for a brand new “Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd” collection, which is set to debut online and in stores on March 2.

The 25-piece collection blends utility and street wear silhouettes, according to H&M. “I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers,” The Weeknd said in an H&M statement. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

“I want to express myself through what surrounds me,” Weeknd adds in the recently premiered mini-film that accompanies the collection. “[Los Angeles] This city is one hell of a full tank. The sun, the sunsets, the pools, the night, these people, ocean, basements.” Watch the teaser below…

Pictured: The Weeknd hitting the stage at the AccorHotels Arena as part of his Starboy European Tour held on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.



H&M Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd – Campaign Film