Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Celebrity Contestants!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Affleck Speaks About Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 1:53 pm

The Weeknd Teams Up With H&M For New Spring Collection!

The Weeknd Teams Up With H&M For New Spring Collection!

Now that The Weeknd has already conquered the music world he’s setting his sights on the world of fashion!

The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with H&M for a brand new “Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd” collection, which is set to debut online and in stores on March 2.

The 25-piece collection blends utility and street wear silhouettes, according to H&M. “I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers,” The Weeknd said in an H&M statement. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

“I want to express myself through what surrounds me,” Weeknd adds in the recently premiered mini-film that accompanies the collection. “[Los Angeles] This city is one hell of a full tank. The sun, the sunsets, the pools, the night, these people, ocean, basements.” Watch the teaser below…

Pictured: The Weeknd hitting the stage at the AccorHotels Arena as part of his Starboy European Tour held on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.


H&M Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd – Campaign Film
Just Jared on Facebook
the weeknd teams up with hm for new spring collection 01
the weeknd teams up with hm for new spring collection 02
the weeknd teams up with hm for new spring collection 03

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here