Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:08 pm

Tom Hiddleston Responds to Rumors That He'll Be the Next James Bond

Tom Hiddleston Responds to Rumors That He'll Be the Next James Bond

Tom Hiddleston is finally opening up about taking over the roles of James Bond and Doctor Who.

The 36-year-old actor stopped by Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday (March 1) to promote his upcoming film Kong: Skull Island where he put an end to the rumors that he’ll be taking over these major roles.

“Obviously it’s very flattering that people think I’m part of the conversation,” Tom said. “Neither of those two opportunities have come my way.”

Daniel Craig has starred as James Bond in the British spy franchise for almost 12 years, while Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi recently announced that he is quitting the titular role in the franchise.

10+ pictures inside of Tom Hiddleston arriving at BBC Radio 1 studios in London…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 01
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 02
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 03
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 04
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 05
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 06
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 07
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 08
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 09
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 10
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 11
tom hiddleston responds to rumors hell be playing james bond 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: James Bond

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here