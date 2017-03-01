Tom Hiddleston Responds to Rumors That He'll Be the Next James Bond

Tom Hiddleston is finally opening up about taking over the roles of James Bond and Doctor Who.

The 36-year-old actor stopped by Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday (March 1) to promote his upcoming film Kong: Skull Island where he put an end to the rumors that he’ll be taking over these major roles.

“Obviously it’s very flattering that people think I’m part of the conversation,” Tom said. “Neither of those two opportunities have come my way.”

Daniel Craig has starred as James Bond in the British spy franchise for almost 12 years, while Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi recently announced that he is quitting the titular role in the franchise.

