Zoey Deutch Knows She's Ambitious & Isn't Afraid to Say It

Zoey Deutch hits the carpet at the special screening of her movie Before I Fall on Tuesday (February 28) at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City.

The 22-year-old actress was joined by co-star Jennifer Beals and director Ry Russo-Young. Earlier in the day she stepped out for an interview on The Today Show.

Zoey recently opened up about her ambition and why she’s not afraid to use that word.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the word ‘ambition.’ I love what I do and I’m ambitious. I don’t know why that word has a bad rap. It just means to work hard for what you want and love, as far as I’m concerned. I was always raised to work hard. I always knew what my purpose was. I always knew what I wanted to do and that I had to work hard for it. And also have a sense of humor,” Zoey told Metro. “Have you ever looked at the word ‘ambition?’ The reason I bring that up is that when a female uses it, it’s like a bad word. When I say the word ‘ambition’ it has a negative connotation. Literally the word ‘ambition’ is a desire to do or achieve something requiring determination or hard work. I take that as a really positive, empowering thing.”

FYI: Zoey is wearing a Prada outfit at the premiere. She is wearing a Vika Gazinskaya dress earlier in the day. Jennifer is wearing a Tadashi Shoji fur jacket and a Rohit Gandi + Rahul Khanna outfit.