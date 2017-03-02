Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:52 am

Adele's Son Angelo Got Fireworks Debris in His Eye During Her Concert Soundcheck

Adele's Son Angelo Got Fireworks Debris in His Eye During Her Concert Soundcheck

Adele cancelled the fireworks on the Australia leg of her tour due to an accident that involved her four-year-old son Angelo.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you,” the 28-year-old singer told the crowd about the display, that was supposed to occur after singing “Set Fire To The Rain.”

“My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd… a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them,” she said (via an Australia news source).

After asking the crowd if they wanted fireworks and hearing huge cheers, she said, “Alright, we’ll do it next time.”

We hope Angelo is okay after this scary experience!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adele, Angelo Konecki, Celebrity Babies, Simon Konecki

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here