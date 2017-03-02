Adele's Son Angelo Got Fireworks Debris in His Eye During Her Concert Soundcheck

Adele cancelled the fireworks on the Australia leg of her tour due to an accident that involved her four-year-old son Angelo.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you,” the 28-year-old singer told the crowd about the display, that was supposed to occur after singing “Set Fire To The Rain.”

“My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd… a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them,” she said (via an Australia news source).

After asking the crowd if they wanted fireworks and hearing huge cheers, she said, “Alright, we’ll do it next time.”

We hope Angelo is okay after this scary experience!