Alessandra Ambrosio Enjoys an Afternoon of Shopping in Beverly Hills

Alessandra Ambrosio chats on the phone as she steps out on Wednesday afternoon (March 1) on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel looked cute in a sweater, jeans, and booties as she spent the day shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Over the weekend, Alessandra looked super sexy in a red, silk dress as she arrived at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.



Alessandra recently took to Instagram to share a pretty selfie while she worked.

Check it out below!