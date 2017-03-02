Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:05 pm

'Beauty & the Beast' World Premiere Live Stream - Watch Here!

'Beauty & the Beast' World Premiere Live Stream - Watch Here!

All your favorite stars are about to arrive for the big premiere of Beauty and the Beast!

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and director Bill Condon will all hit the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, other celebs like Celine Dion, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Aubrey Plaza, Cameron Boyce, and Sofia Carson are also expected to attend.

Watch the Beauty and the Beast world premiere live stream below!
Photos: Disney / Facebook
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast

