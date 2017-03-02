Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:17 am

Coldplay's 'Hypnotised' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Coldplay's 'Hypnotised' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Coldplay just announced the Kaleidoscope EP, a five-song collection coming on June 2!

The songs that will be featured on the new EP are “All I Can Think About Is You,” “Something Just Like This,” “Miracles 2,” “A L I E NS,” and “Hypnotised.” In an additional surprise, the band also released “Hypnotised” as a treat for fans.

Be sure to purchase the song on iTunes if you dig it.

Listen to the brand new song below via the new lyric video.

Click inside for the lyrics to the song…
