Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:31 pm

Dan Stevens & Luke Evans Suit Up for the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere!

Dan Stevens & Luke Evans Suit Up for the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere!

Dan Stevens looks handsome in a teal suit as he arrives at the Beauty and the Beast premiere with his wife Susie Hariet on Thursday (March 2) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by fellow handsome cast mates Luke Evans and Josh Gad.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dan Stevens

Also spotted looking glam as they arrived at the premiere was Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Audra McDonald.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the Beauty and the Beast premiere…
