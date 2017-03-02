Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:31 pm
Dan Stevens & Luke Evans Suit Up for the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere!
Dan Stevens looks handsome in a teal suit as he arrives at the Beauty and the Beast premiere with his wife Susie Hariet on Thursday (March 2) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
The 34-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by fellow handsome cast mates Luke Evans and Josh Gad.
Also spotted looking glam as they arrived at the premiere was Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Audra McDonald.
Photos: Getty, INSTAR
