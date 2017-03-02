Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 5:22 pm

Donald Faison Mourns the Death of His Ex-Wife Lisa Askey

Donald Faison Mourns the Death of His Ex-Wife Lisa Askey

Donald Faison has written a moving tribute after his ex-wife Lisa Askey passed away.

The 42-year-old former Scrubs actor took to Instagram to remember his ex after she died of unknown causes.

“My son Dade is very brave,” he wrote while reposting his son’s tribute. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

Donald and Lisa were married from 2001 to 2005. He remarried in 2012 with current wife CaCee Cobb and they share a three-year-old son named Rocco and an almost two-year-old daughter named Wilder.

