Ed Sheeran Reveals When Taylor Swift Will Release New Music

Ed Sheeran has a new album coming out today, and during an interview with the BBC, he spoke about his good friend Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old entertainer spoke about when we may expect new music from Taylor!

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” Ed told the BBC.

Taylor has traditionally released music in October, so we’ll have to wait and see!