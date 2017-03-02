Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:50 am

Ed Sheeran Reveals When Taylor Swift Will Release New Music

Ed Sheeran has a new album coming out today, and during an interview with the BBC, he spoke about his good friend Taylor Swift!

The 26-year-old entertainer spoke about when we may expect new music from Taylor!

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” Ed told the BBC.

Taylor has traditionally released music in October, so we’ll have to wait and see!
