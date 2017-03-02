Ed Sheeran Says He Once Hit Justin Bieber in the Head with a Golf Club!

Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:52 pm

Uh oh – Ed Sheeran is recalling a time he hit Justin Bieber in the face on the golf course!

The 26-year-old “Shape Of You” singer said he might have had a little too much to drink while the friends were having fun in Japan.

“We’d been out to a dive bar,” he told The Guardian. “He just drank water and I got hammered.”

“Then we went to a golf course, and he lays on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth,” he went on. “I was like, ‘F–k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.”

Ouch. “You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap?” Ed added. “But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like, I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club.”

In case you didn’t know, Ed wrote both of Justin‘s songs “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water.”

Also pictured inside: Justin going out with friends to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday (March 1) in West Hollywood, Calif., and catching a flight out of town on a private jet in Van Nuys that same day.
