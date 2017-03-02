Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 6:47 pm

Ellen DeGeneres to Host New Game Show for NBC!

Ellen DeGeneres is heading to primetime with a new game show for NBC, based on the segments that she does on her daytime talk show!

The beloved entertainer will host Ellen’s Game of Games and some of the games you can expect to see are “What’s in the Box?” and “Know or Go.”

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge primetime game show for NBC,” Ellen said in a statement (via Variety). “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

There is not yet a premiere date for the upcoming series.

Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to Game of Games,” NBC alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said. “She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit primetime.”
