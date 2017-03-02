Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

Emma Watson hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Beauty and the Beast on Thursday (March 2) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old actress kept it simple with a black pantsuit, but she added some intricate detail with a gold flower on her waist and gold brooches in her hair.

Emma has been on a press tour for the past week and she will continue traveling around the world for the next couple weeks until the release of the movie musical!

FYI: Emma is wearing an Oscar de la Renta pantsuit.

