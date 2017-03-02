Top Stories
Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:36 pm

Evan Peters & Renee Olstead Star in The Grand Southern's New Music Video - Watch Now!

Evan Peters & Renee Olstead Star in The Grand Southern's New Music Video - Watch Now!

Evan Peters and Renee Olstead star as a couple in the new music video for The Grand Southern‘s song “Traded Heaven” and you can watch it here!

The video was directed by The Blacklist: Redemption‘s Ryan Eggold and gives a look at the couple on a road trip, during which they get into a fight and make up.

“The song screamed classic car on an open road. After kicking around a ton of different storylines, Evan wrote up a treatment idea on a group text and it just clicked with everyone. We were on our way up the 5 freeway to shoot the next day. Ryan nailed it by experimenting with different shots and leaning on the 8mm film, all while weaving in and out of the narrative. Everything just fell into place. Feels like an intimate home movie. We’re incredibly lucky to have such talented friends,” the band’s guitarist Jesse Tyre told Billboard about the idea for the video.


The Grand Southern – Traded Heaven
