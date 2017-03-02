Gavin Rossdale Never Thought He'd Get A Divorce

Gavin Rossdale thought his marriage to Gwen Stefani would last forever.

The 51-year-old Bush singer opens up about their divorce in a new interview.

“We’re all products of nuclear families,” Gavin told Us Weekly. “My parents have been married three times each. I’m just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things.”

Gavin said about possibly getting remarried, “I’m not sure I’ll ever go at it again. I’m trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows.”

Gavin had previously said he didn’t want to get the divorce from Gwen.

She filed for divorce back in August 2015 amid rumors of infidelity.