When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 1:13 pm

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Moment He Knew He Was Done Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new issue.

The 48-year-old actor’s film Logan hits theaters at midnight, and he has revealed this will be his last time playing Wolverine.

He realized when he asked Jerry Seinfeld for advice, and Jerry said to “leave a little in the tank.”

“The moment he said it, I was like, ‘This is it.’ I’m quite indecisive, but when I get that gut feeling, it’s kind of a relief to me. When I met my wife, I knew. With the kids, I knew. When I was talking to Jerry that day, I was like, Oh, yeah,” Hugh said.

For more from Hugh, visit EW.com.
