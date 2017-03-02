Hunter Biden's Ex Claims He Spent Money on Drugs & Prostitutes

Kathleen Biden, the estranged wife of former VP Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden, is making some shocking claims against him in newly released divorce documents.

The accusations were filed in court on February 23 and Kathleen says that her ex has been spending excessive amounts of money on his personal indulgences like drugs, alcohol, and prostitutes.

The claims were revealed just one day after Hunter‘s new relationship with his late brother Beau Biden‘s widow Hallie was made public.

Click inside to read what Kathleen Biden said in the documents…

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences,” Kathleen said in the papers (via Page Six).

“Throughout the parties’ separation Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” she added.

Kathleen says that Hunter spent $122,000 in just two months while also cutting the allowance for her and their kids from $75,000 a month to $17,000 a month.

“In spite of significantly reducing available funds for Ms. Biden and the children, Mr. Biden secretly continued to spend lavishly, while complaining to Ms. Biden through counsel about the financial issues of the family and Ms. Biden’s spending,” the filing said.

Read more of the claims at PageSix.com.