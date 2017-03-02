Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:05 am

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Presenters Revealed!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place this coming Sunday, and the list of presenters has just been revealed!

Get ready for a big show, with Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and more taking the stage to perform.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers List Released!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday (March 5) on TBS, TNT and truTV. Be sure to tune in, and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the show.

Click inside to read the full list of presenters…

Miley Cyrus
John Legend
Joe Jonas
Ansel Elgort
​DJ Khaled
Daya
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Halsey
Jason Derulo
Kerrueche Tran
CNCO
Joss Favela
