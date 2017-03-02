iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Presenters Revealed!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place this coming Sunday, and the list of presenters has just been revealed!

Get ready for a big show, with Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and more taking the stage to perform.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers List Released!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday (March 5) on TBS, TNT and truTV. Be sure to tune in, and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the show.

Click inside to read the full list of presenters…

Miley Cyrus

John Legend

Joe Jonas

Ansel Elgort

​DJ Khaled

Daya

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Halsey

Jason Derulo

Kerrueche Tran

CNCO

Joss Favela