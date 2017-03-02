Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 4:00 pm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

SPOILERSLogan is hitting theaters tonight at midnight and fans are wondering if there’s an end-credits scene!

Well, originally, fans believed there would be something rolling after the credits, but we now know the answer: there’s no end-credits scene! Director James Mangold confirmed this news on Twitter, and fans have noted that early screening show nothing after the credits.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Be sure to check it out this weekend!
Credit: Ben Rothstein/Marvel/Fox
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Logan

