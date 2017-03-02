Jaden Smith & Cara Delevingne to Star in Romantic Drama

Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne are teaming up for a movie!

According to Deadline, the 18-year-old actor and 24-year-old actress are set to star in the upcoming romantic drama Life In A Year.

The movie “follows a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left.”

European director Mitja Okorn is attached with Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews writing the script.

Production on Life in a Year will begin this year in Toronto, Canada.