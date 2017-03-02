Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 2:58 pm

Jeff Probst's 'Survivor' Audition Tape Is a Must-Watch!

Jeff Probst's 'Survivor' Audition Tape Is a Must-Watch!

You have to see this cringeworthy demo reel that Jeff Probst submitted as his audition for the Survivor hosting gig back in 1999!

“If I looked back, I’d be humiliated. But at the time, I was super proud of it,” Jeff told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Jeff also said the reason he probably got the gig was because he lied to producer Mark Burnett. “They say, ‘Hey, can you ride a horse?’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘Can you fly a plane?’ ‘Of course!’”

The new season of Survivor: Game Changers, premieres this coming Wednesday on CBS.
