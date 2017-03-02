Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Dance-Off - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon battled it out in the best way ever on last night’s (March 1) The Tonight Show game!

The 47-year-old entertainer and Jimmy, 42, pulled random dance names out of a bag and made up the moves on the spot.

JLO totally slayed the “washing machine on a spin cycle” and “hot cowboy” routines while Jimmy gave his best attempts at “putting on skinny jeans” and “the walking on a moving bus.”

The duo came together at the end for the “seeing yourself on the jumbotron” boogie.

Jennifer also sat down on the couch to promote the new season of Shades of Blue and talk about how her mom steals her Vegas show dance moves to use off-stage.



Dance Battle with Jennifer Lopez

