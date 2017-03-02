Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 9:25 am

Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Dance-Off - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon battled it out in the best way ever on last night’s (March 1) The Tonight Show game!

The 47-year-old entertainer and Jimmy, 42, pulled random dance names out of a bag and made up the moves on the spot.

JLO totally slayed the “washing machine on a spin cycle” and “hot cowboy” routines while Jimmy gave his best attempts at “putting on skinny jeans” and “the walking on a moving bus.”

The duo came together at the end for the “seeing yourself on the jumbotron” boogie.

Jennifer also sat down on the couch to promote the new season of Shades of Blue and talk about how her mom steals her Vegas show dance moves to use off-stage.


Dance Battle with Jennifer Lopez

Click inside to watch the rest of Jennifer Lopez’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Jennifer Lopez Is Unrecognizable to Herself in ‘Shades of Blue’

Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Steals Her Vegas Show with Offstage Dance Moves
