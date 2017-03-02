Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Favorite On-Screen Kiss!

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose while heading into the studio for an interview with the Build Series on Thursday (March 2) in New York City.

The 47-year-old Shades of Blue actress is hard at work promoting the second season of the NBC series and she was joined by co-star Ray Liotta for the appearance.

While stopping by The Today Show earlier in the day, Jen opened up about her favorite on-screen kiss.

Click inside to find out who the kiss was with…

“It was Josh Lucas,” she said. “It was called An Unfinished Life, with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman.”

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Zuhair Murad sweater, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Dita Eyewear sunglasses. She is wearing a Yanina Couture top and skirt in the video.