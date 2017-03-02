Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Says a Male Director Suggested She Stop Advocating for Women

Jessica Chastain is very vocal about being an advocate for women’s rights and it’s something that she says a male director once told her she should stop talking about.

“I had one male director say to me that I talk too much about all of this ‘women stuff.’ This is a person I love, and maybe he was concerned I would hurt my career,” the Oscar-nominated actress told American Way magazine.

“I’m not attacking anyone. I’m trying to create more inclusiveness, compassion and empathy — which in turn makes better movies, better art,” she added.

Pictured inside: Jessica hitting the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Miss Sloane on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Chanel Couture dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
