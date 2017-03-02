Jimmy Fallon Brings Back Donald Trump News Network To Report On U.S. Congress Adress - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon jumped back into character as Donald Trump to talk about the president’s favorite subject on last night’s (March 1) The Tonight Show episode — himself!

During the skit, the 42-year-old host brought back the president’s new (spoof) cable news channel called, fittingly “TNN” aka “Trump Network News,” your source for “real news, not fake news.”

The top story was Donald Trump‘s joint address of the U.S. Congress held on Tuesday night (February 28).

“I totally spoke from the heart, I was so calm and collected,” Jimmy joked. “I have to admit, I’ve started meditating. It works. I have a new app that’s like Headspace, but even better. It’s called Hairspace.”

Watch the full skit…



Donald Trump Reports on His Own Speech