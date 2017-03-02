Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel had a big joke planned for the end of the 2017 Oscars, but the Best Picture fail got in the way and we never got to see what was in store.

“The plan was the Best Picture is announced; they make a speech,” Jimmy said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I was assuming the Best Picture was not going to be ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ And I said to Matt [Damon], ‘If it’s not ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ I’m gonna be sitting next to you. This will be my revenge for the Emmys.’”

“Because at the Emmys, he walked onstage after we lost our category. So I’d be sitting next to him, and it would start on me, and I’d start wrapping the show up. The camera would widen, we’d see Matt was sitting next to me, and I would say, ‘Wow, unbelievable, Casey won and Kenneth won and really only one person didn’t win tonight, and it’s you for this movie.’ It would have been a nice little button to the whole night,” Jimmy continued.

Click inside to find out what happened when Matt and Jimmy were ready for the joke…

“We’re watching, we’re waiting for the camera to come to us, and we’re, you know, concentrating,” Jimmy said. “Suddenly, the stage manager wanders up on stage, which is never supposed to happen. So, I really don’t know what’s going on, and I don’t hear very well, so Matt hears somebody say something to the effect of, ‘They had the wrong movie for Best Picture.’ So he says to me, ‘I think they announced the wrong Best Picture.’ I looked at Matt and I said, ‘Well, I guess I better go up there.’ I walked up on stage, and all hell is breaking loose.”