Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 12:20 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel had a big joke planned for the end of the 2017 Oscars, but the Best Picture fail got in the way and we never got to see what was in store.

“The plan was the Best Picture is announced; they make a speech,” Jimmy said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I was assuming the Best Picture was not going to be ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ And I said to Matt [Damon], ‘If it’s not ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ I’m gonna be sitting next to you. This will be my revenge for the Emmys.’”

“Because at the Emmys, he walked onstage after we lost our category. So I’d be sitting next to him, and it would start on me, and I’d start wrapping the show up. The camera would widen, we’d see Matt was sitting next to me, and I would say, ‘Wow, unbelievable, Casey won and Kenneth won and really only one person didn’t win tonight, and it’s you for this movie.’ It would have been a nice little button to the whole night,” Jimmy continued.

Click inside to find out what happened when Matt and Jimmy were ready for the joke…

“We’re watching, we’re waiting for the camera to come to us, and we’re, you know, concentrating,” Jimmy said. “Suddenly, the stage manager wanders up on stage, which is never supposed to happen. So, I really don’t know what’s going on, and I don’t hear very well, so Matt hears somebody say something to the effect of, ‘They had the wrong movie for Best Picture.’ So he says to me, ‘I think they announced the wrong Best Picture.’ I looked at Matt and I said, ‘Well, I guess I better go up there.’ I walked up on stage, and all hell is breaking loose.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 01
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 02
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 03
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 04
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 05
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 06
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 07
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 08
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 09
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 10
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 11
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 12
jimmy kimmel oscars joke 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here