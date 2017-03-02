Joe Jonas Gets Support from Brother Kevin at 'Gotham' Magazine Cover Party

Joe Jonas looks hot on the cover of Gotham magazine’s spring fashion issue!

The 27-year-old singer arrived in style for Gotham Magazine’s Intimate Evening with Cover Star Joe Jonas on Wednesday (March 1) at The VNYL in New York City.

He was joined at the celebratory dinner by his brother Kevin Jonas as well as singer/record producer Maxwell, who appeared to give a toast in Joe‘s honor.

Also in attendance were Brendan Fallis, DJ/musician Mike Deleasa, and Gotham‘s Editor-in-Chief Samantha Yanks.

“Incredible night with incredible people,” Joe shared on Instagram along with the slideshow below. “Thank you @gothammag for throwing this dinner.”

It was recently announced that Joe will be presenting at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend. See who else will be joining him here.

For more from Joe, head to GothamMagazine.com.