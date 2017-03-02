Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 5:58 pm

Joe Jonas Gets Support from Brother Kevin at 'Gotham' Magazine Cover Party

Joe Jonas Gets Support from Brother Kevin at 'Gotham' Magazine Cover Party

Joe Jonas looks hot on the cover of Gotham magazine’s spring fashion issue!

The 27-year-old singer arrived in style for Gotham Magazine’s Intimate Evening with Cover Star Joe Jonas on Wednesday (March 1) at The VNYL in New York City.

He was joined at the celebratory dinner by his brother Kevin Jonas as well as singer/record producer Maxwell, who appeared to give a toast in Joe‘s honor.

Also in attendance were Brendan Fallis, DJ/musician Mike Deleasa, and Gotham‘s Editor-in-Chief Samantha Yanks.

“Incredible night with incredible people,” Joe shared on Instagram along with the slideshow below. “Thank you @gothammag for throwing this dinner.”

It was recently announced that Joe will be presenting at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend. See who else will be joining him here.

For more from Joe, head to GothamMagazine.com.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 01
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 02
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 03
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 04
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 05
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 06
joe jonas graces cover of gotham magazine spring fashion issue 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here