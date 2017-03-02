Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:26 am

John Mellencamp Says Ex Meg Ryan 'Hates' Him 'To Death'

John Mellencamp spoke about his ex Meg Ryan and said she “hates” him.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” the 65-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his radio show. 

“I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me,” John said to Howard when asked why women hate him.

John admitted he has tried to patch things up with Meg but, “She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.” 

John and Meg split back in 2014 after dating for three years. He then went on to date Christie Brinkley, but they also called it quits after a year.
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: John Mellencamp, Meg Ryan

