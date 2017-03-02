John Mellencamp Says Ex Meg Ryan 'Hates' Him 'To Death'

John Mellencamp spoke about his ex Meg Ryan and said she “hates” him.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” the 65-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his radio show.

“I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me,” John said to Howard when asked why women hate him.

John admitted he has tried to patch things up with Meg but, “She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”

John and Meg split back in 2014 after dating for three years. He then went on to date Christie Brinkley, but they also called it quits after a year.