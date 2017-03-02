Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Kate Hudson Goes For a Bike Ride Amidst Custody Drama

Kate Hudson tries to keep a low profile as she enjoys a morning bike ride around her neighborhood on Wednesday (March 1) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress rocked an all black outfit as she got in her daily workout.

The day before, Kate spent the day at a lawyers office as she and her ex husband Chris Robinson are in a new custody battle over their 12-year-old son Ryder.

Chris wants to reopen the case in order to change the joint custody agreement they settled on back in 2007.
