Top Stories
Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beau Biden's Widow is Dating His Married Brother Hunter

Beauty &amp; the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Beauty & the Beast is First Disney Film With Gay Character

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 2:30 am

Kate Upton Likes to Facetime With Her Dog, No Big Deal

Kate Upton Likes to Facetime With Her Dog, No Big Deal

Kate Upton sometimes calls her adorable dog Harley on Facetime just to see what’s up.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute screen shot of her on the phone with her Boxer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

“Yes I FaceTime with my dog… @harleyupton_ #boxersofinstagram,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

Pictured: Kate catches a departing flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.

MORE KATE: Kate Upton Reveals If She Has Pre-Game Sex with Fiance Justin Verlander

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton lax airport facetime dog 01
kate upton lax airport facetime dog 02
kate upton lax airport facetime dog 03
kate upton lax airport facetime dog 04
kate upton lax airport facetime dog 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here