Kate Upton Likes to Facetime With Her Dog, No Big Deal

Kate Upton sometimes calls her adorable dog Harley on Facetime just to see what’s up.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute screen shot of her on the phone with her Boxer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

“Yes I FaceTime with my dog… @harleyupton_ #boxersofinstagram,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

Pictured: Kate catches a departing flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.

MORE KATE: Kate Upton Reveals If She Has Pre-Game Sex with Fiance Justin Verlander