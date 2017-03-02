Kate Upton Likes to Facetime With Her Dog, No Big Deal
Kate Upton sometimes calls her adorable dog Harley on Facetime just to see what’s up.
The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cute screen shot of her on the phone with her Boxer.
“Yes I FaceTime with my dog… @harleyupton_ #boxersofinstagram,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.
Pictured: Kate catches a departing flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 1) in Los Angeles.
