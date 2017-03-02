Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Top Stories
Katy Perry is speaking out for the first time about her split from Orlando Bloom and she’s slamming the idea that exes can’t be friends.

The 32-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor announced their break-up earlier this week via a statement released by their reps. The statement said that the stars are “taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Katy and Orlando dated for nearly a year after hitting it off at a Golden Globes after party in 2016.

While they are no longer romantically involved, Katy and Orlando are clearly still friends as they met up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party this weekend and also Orly is still posting plenty of Instagram photos and videos with Katy‘s dog.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️ U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘,” she wrote on Twitter.
