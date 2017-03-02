Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Katy Perry has chopped off her hair and she kind of looks like Miley Cyrus circa 2013 with the new ‘do!

The 32-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram story page to share videos of her transformation courtesy of celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan.

“Guys, I love it! I feel very free. Now, there’s other more important things going on in the world. Tune into that,” Katy said while signing off from her stories.

Katy shared that the inspiration behind her new look was not actually Miley, but Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams.

The new look comes just a couple days after Katy split from her boyfriend of nearly a year, Orlando Bloom. She also just commented on the break-up for the first time.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Katy Perry’s new haircut?

15+ pictures inside from Katy Perry‘s hair transformation…