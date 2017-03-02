Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 7:29 pm

Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Katy Perry has chopped off her hair and she kind of looks like Miley Cyrus circa 2013 with the new ‘do!

The 32-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram story page to share videos of her transformation courtesy of celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan.

“Guys, I love it! I feel very free. Now, there’s other more important things going on in the world. Tune into that,” Katy said while signing off from her stories.

Katy shared that the inspiration behind her new look was not actually Miley, but Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams.

The new look comes just a couple days after Katy split from her boyfriend of nearly a year, Orlando Bloom. She also just commented on the break-up for the first time.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Katy Perry’s new haircut?

15+ pictures inside from Katy Perry‘s hair transformation…

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry debuts new haircut 01
katy perry debuts new haircut 02
katy perry debuts new haircut 03
katy perry debuts new haircut 04
katy perry debuts new haircut 05
katy perry debuts new haircut 06
katy perry debuts new haircut 07
katy perry debuts new haircut 08
katy perry debuts new haircut 09
katy perry debuts new haircut 10
katy perry debuts new haircut 11
katy perry debuts new haircut 12
katy perry debuts new haircut 13
katy perry debuts new haircut 14
katy perry debuts new haircut 15

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here