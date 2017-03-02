Thu, 02 March 2017 at 11:58 pm
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Bright Colors During Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner looks pretty as she makes her way into the Off-White Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday night (March 2) in Paris, France.
The 21-year-old model rocked an all red outfit as she headed to the show, where she sat front row for the show.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid was spotted in an all blue tracksuit as she left her hotel to head the Off-White show, which she opened!
Check out a behind the scenes pic of Bella getting ready for the show!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, AKM-GSI Posted to: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner
Sponsored Links by ZergNet