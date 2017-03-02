Kit Harington is New Face of Dolce&Gabbana's Fragrance Line!

Kit Harington has been announced as the face of Dolce&Gabbana’s fragrance line The One for Men!

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor’s new campaign will debut in September.

“Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce&Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits. There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce&Gabbana family,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement.

