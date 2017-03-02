Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 10:45 am

Kit Harington is New Face of Dolce&Gabbana's Fragrance Line!

Kit Harington is New Face of Dolce&Gabbana's Fragrance Line!

Kit Harington has been announced as the face of Dolce&Gabbana’s fragrance line The One for Men!

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor’s new campaign will debut in September.

“Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce&Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits. There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce&Gabbana family,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement.

Stay tuned to see more of his fashion shots!
Just Jared on Facebook
kit harington new face dolce gabbana 01

Credit: Image courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana
Posted to: Fashion, Kit Harington

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ophelia

    Resting bitch face.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here