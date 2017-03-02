Top Stories
When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Creator Wouldn't Let Her Do 'DWTS' - Read Twitter Exchange

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 12:12 pm

Lily Collins Had Childhood Dreams Of Becoming A Talk Show Host Like Ellen Degeneres!

Lily Collins Had Childhood Dreams Of Becoming A Talk Show Host Like Ellen Degeneres!

Lily Collins can now add author next to her list of accomplishments thanks to her new memoir called “Unfiltered“!

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show – airing on Thursday (March 2), the 27-year-old actress revealed that another childhood dream of hers was to be her own talk show host, like Ellen herself.

“I wanted to be you,” Lily confessed. “I wanted to be a talk show host. I wanted to be a mixture of you, Tyra [Banks] and Barbara Walters all into one.”

During her appearance, Lily also talked about being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Rules Don’t Apply alongside her idol Meryl Streep. “Completely surreal,” Lily said. “Just even having my name in a sentence with Meryl Streep was something I never, ever imagined. Total honor.”


The Lovely Lily Collins’ First Appearance
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins had childhood dreams of becoming a talk show host 01
lily collins had childhood dreams of becoming a talk show host 02
lily collins had childhood dreams of becoming a talk show host 03

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Lily Collins, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here