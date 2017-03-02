Lily Collins Had Childhood Dreams Of Becoming A Talk Show Host Like Ellen Degeneres!

Lily Collins can now add author next to her list of accomplishments thanks to her new memoir called “Unfiltered“!

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show – airing on Thursday (March 2), the 27-year-old actress revealed that another childhood dream of hers was to be her own talk show host, like Ellen herself.

“I wanted to be you,” Lily confessed. “I wanted to be a talk show host. I wanted to be a mixture of you, Tyra [Banks] and Barbara Walters all into one.”

During her appearance, Lily also talked about being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Rules Don’t Apply alongside her idol Meryl Streep. “Completely surreal,” Lily said. “Just even having my name in a sentence with Meryl Streep was something I never, ever imagined. Total honor.”



The Lovely Lily Collins’ First Appearance