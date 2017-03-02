'Logan' Rating & Run Time - Get the Scoop on the New Movie!

Logan hits theaters tonight, and there’s lots of info for you to get before seeing the film!

First off, the film has been rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.

Logan clocks in at two hours and twenty-one minutes in length as well.

Here’s a synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen also star!