When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 5:00 pm

'Logan' Rating & Run Time - Get the Scoop on the New Movie!

Logan hits theaters tonight, and there’s lots of info for you to get before seeing the film!

First off, the film has been rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.

VIDEO: ‘Logan’ Trailer Is Jam-Packed with Action!

Logan clocks in at two hours and twenty-one minutes in length as well.

READ MORE: Who Is Dafne Keen? Meet Logan’s Starlet Laura (AKA X-23)!

Here’s a synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen also star!
Credit: Ben Rothstein/Marvel/Fox
