Lorde Will Release New Album 'Melodrama' This Summer

Lorde not only just released new music, but we finally get details on her sophomore album!

The 20-year-old singer will drop Melodrama this summer, which is a follow-up to her 2013 record Pure Heroine.

She’s also set to perform “Green Light” on Saturday Night Live on March 11.

“For me it’s been a couple years since I’ve put anything out and really at least a couple years that I just dropped off the radar,” Lorde tells Beats 1′s Zane Lowe in a new interview. “And for me it was kind of about processing what I want to say next and I knew it just couldn’t be any old thing. It had to be really special and really singular and it couldn’t sound the same as the old stuff and there was a lot of discovery that went on.”

In case you missed it, listen to “Green Light” right now!