When Is Taylor Swift Releasing New Music? Ed Sheeran Dishes Details!

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Final Oscars Joke He Was Supposed to Do After Best Picture (Hint: Involves Matt Damon)

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 1:39 pm

Luke Evans Recalls His 'Beauty And The Beast' Gaston Audition: 'I Knew I Could Do It'

Like any other actor, Luke Evans admits that he can get nervous when it comes to an important audition – but that certainly wasn’t the case for Beauty and the Beast!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the flick on Wednesday (March 1), the 37-year-old revealed he was feeling very confident for his Gaston audition.

“You go into these auditions and you’re always feeling very self-conscious but this one I knew I could do it,” Luke admitted to Jimmy. “I was like, ‘I can sing this track [and] I’m going to blow him [director Bill Condon] away’. He sat this close to me, as close to me as you. I intimated him, that was the point.”

Earlier this week, Disney released a clip of the “Gaston” scene, showing Luke and LeFou actor Josh Gad belting out the track – watch it here!


Luke Evans on Playing Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Click inside to watch the rest of Luke Evans’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Luke Evans Sang with an Eight-Fingered Pianist
