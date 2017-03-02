Niall Horan Has a Big Year Planned for Fans, Teases New Music
Niall Horan is in the studio working on brand-new music!
The 23-year-old “This Town” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 28) to share the news with fans.
“Recording with this beaut today ! @gibsonguitar J-45 !” he captioned the photo below.
He added on Twitter, “Had a meeting today with my team to sort out my diary for the year . . I’m coming for ya.”
“Time to get back in studio!” he also tweeted last week. “Exciting times.”
Niall has previously said his new album will have a “folk-with-pop feel to it.”
Pictured: Niall enjoying a Mexican dinner and night out with friends at Azteca Latin Lounge on Tuesday in London, England.
Click inside to see Niall’s tweets…
Had a meeting today with my team to sort out my diary for the year . . I'm coming for ya
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 1, 2017
Time to get back in studio! Exciting times
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 22, 2017