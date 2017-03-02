Niall Horan Has a Big Year Planned for Fans, Teases New Music

Niall Horan is in the studio working on brand-new music!

The 23-year-old “This Town” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 28) to share the news with fans.

“Recording with this beaut today ! @gibsonguitar J-45 !” he captioned the photo below.

He added on Twitter, “Had a meeting today with my team to sort out my diary for the year . . I’m coming for ya.”

“Time to get back in studio!” he also tweeted last week. “Exciting times.”

Niall has previously said his new album will have a “folk-with-pop feel to it.”

Pictured: Niall enjoying a Mexican dinner and night out with friends at Azteca Latin Lounge on Tuesday in London, England.

