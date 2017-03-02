Nicholas Hoult & Henry Cavill Go to War in 'Sand Castle' Trailer

The official trailer for Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill‘s upcoming movie Sand Castle has been released and it features some intense moments.

The movie is set to debut only on Netflix on April 21.

Set in Iraq in 2003, Sand Castle follows a group of American soldiers in the early days of the second Gulf War. Bearing witness to the heat and the horror is the inexperienced Private Matt Ocre (Hoult), who, together with several fellow soldiers, is ordered to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs. But, as Ocre discovers, in an atmosphere where resentment and anger fester, trying to win the hearts and minds of the locals is a task fraught with danger. It’s here, in the streets, squares and schools that he discovers the true cost of war.

Glen Powell and Logan Marshall-Green also star in the upcoming movie.



Sand Castle | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix